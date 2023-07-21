© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Dr. William Chapman Nyaho

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Dr. William Chapman Nyaho grew up in Ghana, West Africa where he attended Achimota School. He later earned his degrees from St. Peter's College, Oxford University, the Eastman School of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. He also studied at the Conservatoire de Musique de Genève, Switzerland. Dr Nyaho is on the piano faculty at Pacific Lutheran University, and on the summer faculty of Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan.

Today's Beautiful Music features Dr. William Chapman Nyaho playing FLOWERS IN THE SAND, a solo piano composition by South African-born composer, Bongani Ndodana-Breen. You can also read more about both the composer and the performer.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
