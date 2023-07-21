Beautiful Music NOW - Dr. William Chapman Nyaho

Dr. William Chapman Nyaho grew up in Ghana, West Africa where he attended Achimota School. He later earned his degrees from St. Peter’s College, Oxford University, the Eastman School of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. He also studied at the Conservatoire de Musique de Genève, Switzerland. Dr Nyaho is on the piano faculty at Pacific Lutheran University, and on the summer faculty of Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan.

Today's Beautiful Music features Dr. William Chapman Nyaho playing FLOWERS IN THE SAND, a solo piano composition by South African-born composer, Bongani Ndodana-Breen. You can also read more about both the composer and the performer.