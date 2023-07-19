Beautiful Music NOW - Tango!

© 2023 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
Histoire du Tango (composed in 1985) is a classic composition by the Argentine tango composer, bandoneon player, and arranger Astor Piazzolla. It is a four-movement piece that chronicles the history of tango music in segments of thirty-year intervals: Bordel 1900, Cafe 1930, Nightclub 1960, and Modern-Day Concert. Piazzolla composed it for flute and guitar, but it is performed in many different instrumentations. Today's Beautiful Music features a violin and marimba performance of Histoire du Tango by violinist Jiweon Moon and marimba player Sun-min Shim.

Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
