Beautiful Music NOW - Russell Thomas

Florida-born operatic tenor Russell Thomas only discovered his gift for singing at the age of 18. Despite the late start, Mr. Thomas has a thriving career that has taken him to the world’s leading opera houses,including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the English National Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, among others. Today’s Beautiful Music features Russell Thomas singing “E lucevan le stelle,” an aria from Act 3 of Giacomo Puccini’s opera TOSCA.