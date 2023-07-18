© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Russell Thomas

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
tenor Russell Thomas

Florida-born operatic tenor Russell Thomas only discovered his gift for singing at the age of 18. Despite the late start, Mr. Thomas has a thriving career that has taken him to the world’s leading opera houses,including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the English National Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, among others. Today’s Beautiful Music features Russell Thomas singing “E lucevan le stelle,” an aria from Act 3 of Giacomo Puccini’s opera TOSCA.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
