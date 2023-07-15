© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Music

Sunday Baroque: Telemann's Folk Overture

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Bom Jesus Do Monte, Braga, Portugal
Angela Compagnone
/
unsplash
Bom Jesus Do Monte, Braga, Portugal

During the baroque era in the 17th and 18th centuries, people didn’t have the ability to travel as far and wide as we do today. Anything unfamiliar was seen as “exotic” or “foreign” and could be a source of great fascination and inspiration for baroque era musicians. Georg Philipp Telemann portrayed his impressions of the Swiss, the Muscovites, the Turks and the Portuguese in his FOLK OVERTURE and you can hear it on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Music Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
