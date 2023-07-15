Sunday Baroque: Telemann's Folk Overture

During the baroque era in the 17th and 18th centuries, people didn’t have the ability to travel as far and wide as we do today. Anything unfamiliar was seen as “exotic” or “foreign” and could be a source of great fascination and inspiration for baroque era musicians. Georg Philipp Telemann portrayed his impressions of the Swiss, the Muscovites, the Turks and the Portuguese in his FOLK OVERTURE and you can hear it on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.