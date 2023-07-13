© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - US Coast Guard's Traditional Jazz Band

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard's Traditional Jazz Band (2023)

Today's Beautiful Music is a rousing concert featuring the United States Coast Guard's Traditional Jazz Band. It's their 2017 Veteran's Day performance on the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center.

This highly competitive ensemble was established in 1970. Their toe-tapping program includes Bourbon Street Parade, Basin Street Blues, West End Blues, Bye Bye Blues, Caravan, a Service Medley, Farewell Blues, Creole Love Call, and When The Saints Go Marching In.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
