Beautiful Music NOW - US Coast Guard's Traditional Jazz Band

Today's Beautiful Music is a rousing concert featuring the United States Coast Guard's Traditional Jazz Band. It's their 2017 Veteran's Day performance on the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center.

This highly competitive ensemble was established in 1970. Their toe-tapping program includes Bourbon Street Parade, Basin Street Blues, West End Blues, Bye Bye Blues, Caravan, a Service Medley, Farewell Blues, Creole Love Call, and When The Saints Go Marching In.