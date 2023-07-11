Beautiful Music NOW - Lift Every Voice

Violinist Yvonne Lam and pianist Deborah Moriarty were two of the featured performers in a concert called LIFT EVERY VOICE at Michigan State University's College of Music in 2021. Their performance of the Allegro and Rondeau gracioso from Joseph Boulogne's Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Minor, Op. 1b #3 is today's Beautiful Music. Both performers are faculty members in the College of Music, and the Grammy-winning Yvonne Lam is also co-artistic director and violinist/violist of the American contemporary music sextet Eighth Blackbird.