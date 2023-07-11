© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Lift Every Voice

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Violinist Yvonne Lam and pianist Deborah Moriarty were two of the featured performers in a concert called LIFT EVERY VOICE at Michigan State University's College of Music in 2021. Their performance of the Allegro and Rondeau gracioso from Joseph Boulogne's Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Minor, Op. 1b #3 is today's Beautiful Music. Both performers are faculty members in the College of Music, and the Grammy-winning Yvonne Lam is also co-artistic director and violinist/violist of the American contemporary music sextet Eighth Blackbird.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona