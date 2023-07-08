Sunday Baroque: Vive La France!

France’s kings were huge music lovers and they employed some pretty terrific musicians to entertain them – particularly during the height of the baroque era. They had numerous ensembles featuring the best musicians from France and beyond. You’ll hear music by some of France’s most esteemed Baroque era musicians in anticipation of the July 14th Bastille Day holiday on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.