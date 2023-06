Wait’ll you hear todays Beautiful Music!! It features a 13 year old singer — Malakai Bayoh — making his solo debut at Royal Albert Hall in London. He is singing the ALLELUIA from EXSULTATE JUBILATE by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the aria LASCIA CH’IO PIANGA from George Frideric Handel’s opera RINALDO, accompanied by the English National Opera Orchestra conducted by Paul Daniel.