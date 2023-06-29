Beautiful Music NOW - Demarre McGill

Musicians in all genres often got their start playing classical music, and that includes superstar rapper/singer/songwriter/actress Lizzo. The accomplished flutist was encouraged by her father to pursue a classical career, and although she chose a different musical career path, she still has those impressive classical roots. In September 2022, Lizzo played a number of historical flutes at the Library of Congress, and you can learn more about her visit there and hear her playing. Last week, she donated $50,000 to The Sphinx Organization in support of Black and Latinx artists in classical music.

Today's Beautiful Music features one of the many brilliant musicians who have benefited from Sphinx's awards: flutist Demarre McGill. The Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard School graduate is Principal Flute of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, and Associate Professor of Flute at Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He is also a leading soloist, recitalist and chamber musicians whose numerous awards included the Sphinx Medal of Excellence. Demarre McGill plays the Flute Sonata by Lowell Liebermann. You can also listen to my interview with Demarre McGill.