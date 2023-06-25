© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Hazel Scott

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 25, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Hazel Scott Album Cover - Great Scott!!
Hazel Scott Album Cover - Great Scott!!

Today's Beautiful Music features an extraordinarily talented and versatile musician -- Hazel Scott. She was born in Trinidad in 1920, and moved to New York City as a child, and she demonstrated precocious talent as a pianist and singer. At age 8 she became a scholarship student at The Juilliard School. Classical and jazz music were Hazel Scott's specialties, and today you can hear her perform a Prelude by Sergei Rachmaninoff that she skillfully morphs into a jazz improvisation. Learn more about this gifted musician.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
