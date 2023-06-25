Beautiful Music NOW - Hazel Scott

Today's Beautiful Music features an extraordinarily talented and versatile musician -- Hazel Scott. She was born in Trinidad in 1920, and moved to New York City as a child, and she demonstrated precocious talent as a pianist and singer. At age 8 she became a scholarship student at The Juilliard School. Classical and jazz music were Hazel Scott's specialties, and today you can hear her perform a Prelude by Sergei Rachmaninoff that she skillfully morphs into a jazz improvisation. Learn more about this gifted musician.