© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Paolo Bordogna

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Paolo Bordogna
courtesy of the artist
Paolo Bordogna

Italian singer Paolo Bordogna is an acclaimed bass-baritone whose honors include winning the 2000 “Caruso” Competition. He has performed internationally, including at ROH Covent Garden, Opèra de Paris, Wiener Staatsoper, Real de Madrid, Hamburgische Staatsoper, Bayerische Staatsoper, Wexford Opera Festival, Sydney Opera House, and Washington National Opera, to name just a few. Today's Beautiful Music highlights Paolo Bordogna's unique artistry as a singer and actor: his performances of LARGO AL FACTOTUM from Gioachino Rossini's opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE and the Catalogue Aria from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera DON GIOVANNI. Learn more about the talented singer.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona