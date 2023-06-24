Beautiful Music NOW - Paolo Bordogna

Italian singer Paolo Bordogna is an acclaimed bass-baritone whose honors include winning the 2000 “Caruso” Competition. He has performed internationally, including at ROH Covent Garden, Opèra de Paris, Wiener Staatsoper, Real de Madrid, Hamburgische Staatsoper, Bayerische Staatsoper, Wexford Opera Festival, Sydney Opera House, and Washington National Opera, to name just a few. Today's Beautiful Music highlights Paolo Bordogna's unique artistry as a singer and actor: his performances of LARGO AL FACTOTUM from Gioachino Rossini's opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE and the Catalogue Aria from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera DON GIOVANNI. Learn more about the talented singer.