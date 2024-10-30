Suffolk County lawmakers hash out $4 billion budget deal

Suffolk County lawmakers are hashing out details for a spending plan ahead of next month’s vote on a proposed budget.

Over half of the $4 billion budget is for the county workforce’s salaries and benefits. According to officials, the cost of employee health insurance is projected to be over $700 million. This includes a $60 million increase for prescription drug coverage due in large part to weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

The proposal also contains a modest property tax increase: $49 more a year for the towns that rely on county police and about $6 more a year for towns with their own police.

If passed, the budget would add 18 more positions to the task force investigating the Gilgo Beach murders.

Spending increases are also planned for cybersecurity and social services.

Last month, Fitch Ratings upgraded the county's bond rating from "A-" to "A" partly due to the over $1 billion the county has in its reserve funds.

Suffolk County Ed Romaine said that his administration's budget ensures county finances "will strengthen each year."

“The rating increase will save millions of taxpayer dollars over the long term based on the County’s newfound ability to sell bonds at a decreased interest rate,” Romaine said.

The legislature is set to vote on the proposed budget on Nov. 6.