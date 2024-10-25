Massive transformation at Ronkonkoma Hub continues

Suffolk County officials celebrated two milestones this week in the massive revitalization project at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station.

Officials announced partial completion of the massive redevelopment project Station Yards, also known as the Ronkonkoma Hub, and broke ground on the next construction phase. When it's complete, the $1.2 billion project will offer over 1,400 residential housing units, plus spaces for offices, shopping, restaurants and parking.

At Tuesday's news conference, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said the project will counteract the "brain drain" by attracting Long Islanders who would otherwise move away.

“This is a visionary of what Long Island and transit-oriented development should look like,” Romaine said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "transformative" and a "dynamic urban center that caters to modern living and working needs."

"I hold this out as an example to others across the state who say, ‘No, transit-oriented development sounds a little scary to me; We really don't want to go there; We don't really know.’ Come to this community.”

Officials said the next construction phase will be done in 2026.