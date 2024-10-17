Long Island brothel managed by a cop and teacher, police say

A veteran police officer and a public school teacher allegedly ran Long Island brothels in Holbrook and West Babylon, authorities revealed during an arraignment on Tuesday.

Police say George Trimigliozzi and Steven Arey, managed the brothel together. Trimigliozzi has served 18 years with the Suffolk County Police Department, where he was named Cop of the Month six times. Arey has been a physical education teacher in the Islip School District since 1998.

Police say they scheduled meetings and collected earnings from the sex workers in their duties as managers at two locations — the American Girls Spa and the Tunnel of Love.

"It is a sad day in law enforcement when a public servant is arrested,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “However, I made a commitment to this county that no one is above the law, and that includes those who are supposed to embody the best of public service.”

They were arraigned Tuesday on charges including prostitution for the managers and sex trafficking for the ringleader.

Two alleged accomplices are facing charges of enterprise corruption and promoting prostitution.

Police said workers at the brothel received tips instead of a salary and were required to pay "house fees" to the managers for the opportunity to work. The sex workers also signed leases obligating them to pay the ringleader between $6,000 and $12,000 a month.

All four of the accused face 25 years in prison if convicted.