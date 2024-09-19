Trump supporters descended on Nassau Coliseum ahead of rally

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump lined up early in the morning outside the Nassau Coliseum before the campaign rally on Wednesday night.

According to the Trump campaign, more than 60,000 people requested tickets for the event, but Nassau Coliseum only seats about 16,000.

Law enforcement officers and the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association held pre-rallies Wednesday afternoon in support of the former president.

Democrats and others opposed to Trump held demonstrations in a First Amendment zone nearby.

Police set up checkpoints and closed off roads surrounding the Coliseum. Hofstra University and Nassau Community College canceled afternoon classes.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department said early reports about explosives being found near the rally were unfounded.