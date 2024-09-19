© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump supporters descended on Nassau Coliseum ahead of rally

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 19, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT
Police check rallygoers at the entrance to the Nassau Coliseum Wednesday ahead of campaign event for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
Desiree D'Iorio
/
WSHU
Police check rallygoers at the entrance to the Nassau Coliseum Wednesday ahead of campaign event for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump lined up early in the morning outside the Nassau Coliseum before the campaign rally on Wednesday night.

According to the Trump campaign, more than 60,000 people requested tickets for the event, but Nassau Coliseum only seats about 16,000.

Law enforcement officers and the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association held pre-rallies Wednesday afternoon in support of the former president.

Democrats and others opposed to Trump held demonstrations in a First Amendment zone nearby.

Police set up checkpoints and closed off roads surrounding the Coliseum. Hofstra University and Nassau Community College canceled afternoon classes.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department said early reports about explosives being found near the rally were unfounded.
Tags
Long Island News Donald TrumpNassau Coliseumrally
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio