Researchers launch eco-friendly boat to study biodiversity in Shinnecock Bay

Researchers made a splash in collecting marine biodiversity in Shinnecock Bay with the launch of an innovative 12-foot solar-powered vessel. This remote-controlled boat will be able to float around the bay and survey the marine life who live below by collecting the DNA samples present in the water.

Shinnecock Bay, located near Southampton, has long been home for several globally endangered species such as the finback whale and roseate tern. In 2022, Mission blue named the bay a global Hope Spot.

“Instead of doing science that destroys habitats, hurts species and has a huge carbon footprint, this can be used much more widely,” said Ellen Pikitch, the project’s co-leader and a professor at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

The other researchers behind the project are Kelsey Leonard, the other co-leader and assistant professor in the environment department at the University of Waterloo, Syliva Earle, founder of ocean conservation organization Mission Blue, and Madeline Bouvier-Brown, marine operations lead.

Traditional DNA sampling such as bottom trawlers, which are fishing boats that use nets to scoop up creatures that live near or on the seafloor, can be destructive. Bottom trawlers can affect species diversity and cause irreversible damage to soft sediment habitats. Many countries like Greece are actively baning on the practice in an effort to protect marine life.

Despite the destructive nature of trawlers, they also can miss animals that are either too small or large to get caught in the net. The researchers began investigating new environmentally responsible and more effective ways to survey the bay’s creatures, which is where the vessel makes waves.

According to the team, the craft will be used to collect samples from 28 different sites in Shinnecock Bay and due to its small size, silent operation and high sample capacity, it will “push the boundaries of sustainable [and eco-friendly] ocean exploration.”

The new device is part of their on-going restoration project to restore the water quality and support threatened habitats. From the 1980s until 2012, when the project plunged the depths, the bay waters were plagued by septic tank pollution and algae that bloomed over the surface.

One outcome the initiative hopes to achieve is to brighten the murky waters, allowing for sunlight to pass through the waters. This would increase filtration for shellfishes and provide them with much needed oxygen to survive.

The boat, called DataXplorer, has three cameras for a complete 360-degree view and roll bar which enables the vessel to right itself if it overturns in rough weather.

According to the team, the DataXplorer will be able to find a broader spectrum of animals than bottom trawlers. It’s also cheaper to purchase and maintain than typical survey vessels since it requires minimal manpower.

The researchers say the eco-friendly vessel represents a major leap forward in marine biodiversity research with both local and global implications.

“More importantly this is proof of concept,” Pikitch said. “If this can work here, it can work in a lot of places around the world.”