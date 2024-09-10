© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul visits Holocaust Museum & Tolerance Center on Long Island

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
Gov. Hochul joins Steve Israel for a fireside chat on Antisemitism at Holocaust Museum & Tolerance Center (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
/
Flickr
Gov. Kathy Hochul joins former Long Island Congressman Steve Israel for a fireside chat on antisemitism at the Holocaust Museum & Tolerance Center in Glen Cove on Sept. 6, 2024.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Long Island last week to reiterate her commitment to fighting back against antisemitism. She said the key to combatting anti-Jewish hate is to empower law enforcement to find and investigate hate crimes, and increase education about the Holocaust and Jewish history.

“Every school should be a tolerance center," Hochul said. "That's just what we should be teaching our young people: tolerance for everyone and embracing it. This is what makes New York so fascinating and exciting, and those who don't honor that and respect that, maybe New York isn't your home.” 

At the Holocaust Museum and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove, Hochul said 100% of the state’s middle schools teach about the Holocaust, but educators should look for ways to enhance the curriculum.

“There are thousands more ways we can use creative digital content to make it more relevant to young people in a way that they can relate to," she said. "Let's make that our next challenge.” 

Tension in the Jewish community has increased since last October when Hamas attacked Israel and took hundreds of hostages, including Omer Neutra, a native Long Islander.

The war that broke out after the attack has sparked protests across the U.S. and led to arrests on the campuses of Stony Brook University and Yale.
Tags
Long Island News Kathy Hochulanti-semitismHolocaust
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio