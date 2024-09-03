Former Hochul aide arrested on Long Island for CCP connections

A former top aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested Tuesday at her Long Island home. Linda Sun has been charged with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese Communist Party.

Sun worked in various state government roles for over a decade. In 2021 and 2022, she served as Hochul’s deputy chief of staff.

According to the governor's office, she was fired from the Department of Labor for misconduct early last year and reported to law enforcement.

Prosecutors say Sun blocked top New York officials from meeting with Taiwan, altered state messaging related to the Chinese government, and more.

Her husband, Chris Hu, was also arrested. He has been charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and more. The FBI raided their home in Manhasset back in July.