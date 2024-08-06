Poll shows Trump leads Harris on Long Island, but she gains ground statewide

Former President Donald Trump is leading by six points in the presidential polls against Vice President Kamala Harris on Long Island, according to a likely voter poll from the Siena College Research Institute released Tuesday. But the island’s two counties are split, with Nassau residents indicating votes for Harris, and Suffolk residents for Trump.

“In Nassau, Harris leads by three points over Trump. While in Suffolk County, Trump has, at present, a commanding 14-point advantage,” said Don Levy, director of the research institute. “So we see a decided difference between how voters in Nassau County feel, as opposed to those voters in Suffolk.”

Statewide, the Democratic nominee remains in the lead, polling 53% of voters and 14 points ahead of Trump—and, according to Levy, by more than when Biden was the nominee.

“That's up significantly from where most recently, when we polled President Biden against former President Trump, Biden only had an eight-point advantage,” he said.

“The question moving forward is, Will Harris start to pull away, and start to return to some of the numbers statewide that Democrats have previously seen?”

Levy said the data collected from 507 “likely voters”—who Levy defines as registered voters who have a history of voting and have indicated that they intend to vote in the upcoming election—are just a snapshot in time.

“It’s a fluid campaign… We are laser-focused on it. Voters tell us, at the rate of about 74%, this is the most important election of their lifetime.” He added that number should be taken with a “grain of salt;” data over the years indicates that voters tend to think every election is the most important within their lifetimes.

