Following arrests, pro-Palestinian protestors at Stony Brook will have charges dropped

Last month, 29 protestors at Stony Brook University on Long Island were arrested and charged with low-level violations following a sustained demonstration on the school’s campus.

On Monday, the protestors’ attorney and prosecutors announced that charges against the students, faculty, and community members who were arrested will be dropped. That’s as long as they abide by the Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (ACD) they agreed to, which means that their charges will be dropped six months from now — as long as they don’t get arrested again within that time frame.

Days after the arrests, the Stony Brook faculty senate voted on a resolution to call on the university to request the charges be dropped. The resolution passed, though it was largely symbolic — a sign of support for the protestors.

All but two of the protestors have agreed to the ACD. Seven of the protestors appeared in court on Monday, with the remaining 22 scheduled to do the same later in the week.