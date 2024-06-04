Sept. 11 museum offers free admission for NY residents once a month

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will waive admission fees for New Yorkers on the first Monday of every month. The museum’s leadership council said that will allow New Yorkers to remember the attacks together.

The "NY First Mondays" announcement comes 10 years after the museum first opened its doors, and almost 25 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

"As New Yorkers, we will continue to honor all those killed and to carry forward the inspiration, service and sense of community that must live on," the museum's leadership council wrote in an open letter announcing the free admission.

Admission prices range from $21 to $33, and cost more for guided tours. But that cost will be waived one day a month with a valid New York State ID.

The museum commemorates the attacks through its collection of artifacts, personal stories and interactive exhibits.

Tickets can be booked online.