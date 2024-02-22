Long Island's art league reopens after September floods due to heavy rains

Art League of Long Island Parking lot construction and water basins

The Art League of Long Island has reopened its doors to the public after being forced to close due to flood rains last September.

The League, which was established in 1955, offers visual arts education for artists of all ages and skill levels and offers regular classes in sculpting, painting, and other artistic mediums. They also regularly host exhibitions for local artists and their work.

The Dix Hills-based art gallery has been closed since heavy rains and winds damaged the building's walls and floors.

After an extensive renovation, totaling nearly $500,000, the building has reopened with several infrastructure improvements. The updated building features six water catch basins, a new concrete walkway, updated foundation curbing, a water dam and additional dry wells.

Art League of Long Island Daily art classes

In addition, the Jeanie Tengelsen and Strolling Galleries were repainted, and new flooring, improved studio lighting and storage were installed. After the renovations were completed, the building reopened for classes on Feb. 6.

Amy Tischler, the league's marketing and engagement coordinator, said the community is glad to have them back.

“Everybody was missing their home away from home," Tischler said. "A lot of people find that — especially for us and something we promote is — you know, art is therapy and mental health. So we've really had a really nice welcome back from the community here.”

The League has a number of events planned for the reopening, including an upcoming exhibition for the Long Island Craft Guild, a grand reopening open house on March 23 and the annual GoAPE High School Student Exhibition taking over the space this weekend.