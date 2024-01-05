Suffolk County will remove elected officials' names from all county property

The new Suffolk County executive has ordered the names of public officials be removed from all county signage. It’s Ed Romaine’s first executive order since taking office this month.

About 80 signs will be changed at public parks, buildings and other county properties. The names of elected and appointed officials will be replaced with information like websites and phone numbers.

“The purpose of removing names of public officials from signs that belong to the people ensures transparency, eliminates poor practices of self-promotion and assures the 1.5 million residents of Suffolk County that we are committed to open government,” Romaine said in a statement. “Through this order, we are letting the residents know that they are the priority, not the elected officials.”

The order means former county executive Steve Bellone’s name will be covered on current signage, and won’t be replaced with Romaine’s name.

It does not apply to memorials or sponsored facilities.