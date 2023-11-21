Biden administration approves Empire Wind project, off Long Island’s south shore

empirewind.com Equinor plans to construct over 130 wind turbines 15-30 miles off the Long Island’s south shore to power over 1 million homes for the Empire Wind project.

Empire Wind plans to develop two offshore wind facilities, one about 12 nautical miles south of Long Island and the other about 17 nautical miles east of Long Branch, New Jersey. This area is known as the New York Bight.

Together, these facilities would have up to 147 wind turbines and could generate enough power to provide more than 700,000 homes with electricity.

The project also plans to employ over 830 union labor jobs during the construction of the project, and around 300 jobs to operate the wind farms.

The Biden administration's clean energy goal is to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. These projects will generate a total capacity of two gigawatts.