Long Island News

New York makes $20 million in Hurricane Ida relief available to Long Island

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT
<strong>Thursday., Sept. 2: </strong>A car sits in a flooded driveway of a house in Mamaroneck, N.Y., after a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Kena Betancur
/
AFP via Getty Images
A car sits in a flooded driveway of a house in Mamaroneck, New York, after a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million is now available for Hudson Valley and Long Island as part of the state’s initiative to help communities and homeowners continue to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

The $15.6 million Repair and Reimbursement Program is now available to nonprofits to help residents with repairs from the storm, and seek reimbursement for work that’s already been done.

Another $4 million is available through the Resilient Investments Program, will go to local governments for future storm resiliency projects.

Hochul made the announcement on Friday — the two year anniversary of the storm.

Parts of the state saw historic rainfall and flash flooding. Thirteen New York City residents had died. The city has its own disaster recovery program.

Long Island News Hurricane IdaKathy HochulState FundingHurricane Relief
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone