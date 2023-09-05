New York makes $20 million in Hurricane Ida relief available to Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million is now available for Hudson Valley and Long Island as part of the state’s initiative to help communities and homeowners continue to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

The $15.6 million Repair and Reimbursement Program is now available to nonprofits to help residents with repairs from the storm, and seek reimbursement for work that’s already been done.

Another $4 million is available through the Resilient Investments Program, will go to local governments for future storm resiliency projects.

Hochul made the announcement on Friday — the two year anniversary of the storm.

Parts of the state saw historic rainfall and flash flooding. Thirteen New York City residents had died. The city has its own disaster recovery program.