National study finds high rates of Alzheimer's on Long Island

A study from the Alzheimer's Association estimates one in eight Long Island seniors has Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

It predicts Nassau and Suffolk counties’ Alzheimer's rates for those 65 and up, are higher than 70% of counties nationwide, and that New York has the second highest statewide rate.

Dr. Nikil Palekar is director of the Stony Brook Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease. He said these number are not too surprising.

"Long Island has the second highest population of those 65 and older in New York state, with the highest being New York City," Palekar said. "And we know diseases like Alzheimer's and other dementias increase with increasing age."

Palekar said outside of age and genetics, it is hard to say for sure if there are other outside factors that have increased Alzheimer's cases on Long Island.

Dr. Jeremy Koppel is a geriatric psychiatrist with Northwell Health. He said the best way to reduce the impacts of dementia when you're older, is to make your physical health a priority when you're younger.

“Lower your blood pressure, avoid high cholesterol through exercise and some diet modifications, and that way you will invest in a body that is resilient to age-associated diseases," Koppel said.

Koppel added it is just as important to take care of your mental health. He believes isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic is connected to the increase in diagnosis rates of dementia.

New York state spends about $26 million a year on Alzheimer's research, services for patients and support for caregivers.