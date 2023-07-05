© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

At least 4 swimmers were bit by sharks in Long Island waters

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
People are seen at Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip, N.Y., Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
James Carbone
/
AP
People are seen at Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip, N.Y., Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

At least four swimmers were bitten by sharks in Long Island waters over the Fourth of July weekend. New York had boosted its shark monitoring efforts after a surge in bites and sightings last summer. 

The first confirmed shark bites of 2023 occurred on Monday in waters off Kismet, and Tuesday at Fire Island Pines Beach.

Two more swimmers sustained possible shark bites at Robert Moses State Park on Monday, and Quogue Village Beach on Tuesday. None of the encounters were life-threatening.

Robert Moses had a delayed opening on Tuesday after about 50 sand sharks were spotted by park officials using drones.

The recent state budget included funding for 10 additional drones, one of which has infrared thermal imaging to better locate the sharks and the ability to drop a flotation device.

Funding will also help train drone operators at Robert Moses, as well as Jones Beach and Hither Hills State Park.

