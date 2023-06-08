Suffolk County district attorney slams Clean Slate bill

The Suffolk County District Attorney slammed a controversial measure in New York that would seal criminal records. The Clean Slate bill is among many being considered in the final days of the legislative session.

Republican Ray Tierney, the Suffolk DA, said the bill would protect criminals at the expense of victims.

"The proposed 'Clean Slate' law currently pending in the New York State Legislature will, if passed, result in more violence and crime perpetrated against ordering New Yorkers," Tierney said in a statement.

The bill was amended this week to leave serious felonies like murder convictions visible to the public, but other non-violent records like animal abuse, robbery and kidnapping would be expunged after the sentence is served.

Tierney called the legislation unacceptable, and said it does not allow any input from victims, judges or prosecutors.

"Just like the ill-advised bail reform imposed by Albany, our legislators are ignoring victims, lessening the consequences that should logically flow from serious criminal activity and allowing predatory previously convicted felons to hide their prior conduct from potential future victims," Tierney said.

Supporters say a clean slate would help offenders who have served their sentence to get jobs, education and housing.