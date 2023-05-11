A Hofstra survey finds banking is a top concern of CEOs

Mid-market CEOs have been in crisis mode since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hofstra University officials who conduct regular surveys of executives.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they worry about the stability of their company’s bank, but not enough to switch to a different bank at this time.

The Marcum-Hofstra CEO Survey looks at mid-market CEOs’ priorities over one year, including companies with revenues between $5 million and roughly $1 billion.

This most recent survey included over 250 participants, and was conducted just one month after the collapse of three regional banks.

Fifty-eight percent reported the economy is also a top concern, including inflation and trouble finding talent.

The survey also found 45% still allow their employees to work remotely. However, 13% have gotten rid of that option, and 29% are considering doing the same.