© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

A Hofstra survey finds banking is a top concern of CEOs

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
First Republic Bank
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown is a Chase Bank location in Warrington, Pa., Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.

Mid-market CEOs have been in crisis mode since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hofstra University officials who conduct regular surveys of executives.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they worry about the stability of their company’s bank, but not enough to switch to a different bank at this time.

The Marcum-Hofstra CEO Survey looks at mid-market CEOs’ priorities over one year, including companies with revenues between $5 million and roughly $1 billion.

This most recent survey included over 250 participants, and was conducted just one month after the collapse of three regional banks.

Fifty-eight percent reported the economy is also a top concern, including inflation and trouble finding talent.

The survey also found 45% still allow their employees to work remotely. However, 13% have gotten rid of that option, and 29% are considering doing the same.

Tags
Long Island News Hofstra UniversitybanksBank RegulationBanking
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone