Nassau County, Las Vegas Sands move forward with lease agreement for proposed casino

Nassau County and Las Vegas Sands are moving forward with a lease agreement for a casino at the Nassau Hub.

The $4 billion entertainment center would include a casino, as well as restaurants, a hotel and spa, a concert venue and more.

The Sands Corp. / Las Vegas Sands Corporation released this rendering of aspects of a proposed entertainment destination on the Nassau Coliseum property.

The County Legislature Rules Committee heard from representatives from Las Vegas Sands on Monday.

Former New York Governor David Patterson now sits on Sands’ senior management team. He said the project will create new career opportunities that will keep young people in Nassau.

“These aren’t jobs, these are careers," Patterson said. "People can do that for the next 40 years of their lives if they want to. For those who didn’t attend college, there are training programs that would allow the opportunity for them to come in at entry-level salaries.”

Despite opposition from residents of the surrounding neighborhoods, County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the agreement in April.

Hofstra University, located just down the road from the Uniondale property, called the location inappropriate, and a threat to student safety and mental health.

Ron Reese with Sands said the company has a track record of good relations with community members where their venues are located.

“Our ability to conform our properties to reflect the customs, culture and priorities of the communities in which they’re built...that’s how we’ve approached our plans here in Nassau County,” Reese said.

The plans will go before the full Legislature later this month. State approval would be needed after that.