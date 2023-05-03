Suffolk County legislators approve rate increase for the North Ferry

The Suffolk County Legislature approved a rate increase for ferry trips from Greenport to Shelter Island at a public hearing on Tuesday.

Bridg Hunt, general manager of the North Ferry Company, said they are investing heavily to combat the effects of climate change.

“We’re not gonna be able to even pay for the ramp work that we did without increasing our rates,” Hunt said.

In his request for rate alterations, Hunt said the ramp improvements included one in Greenport which was raised 18 inches and one on the Shelter Island side another 18 inches. Last year, they spent over $200,000 dollars over their budget.

“Our expenses continue to grow, and so our net income continues to drop, and in the meanwhile, we’re investing heavily to preclude the effects of climate change,” Hunt said.

The Budget Review Office said that one-way fare for car and driver will increase from $14 to $15. A round-trip fare for car and driver will increase from $22 to $24, and fares for passengers in cars and walk-on riders will increase from $2 to $3.

Two-axle trucks will increase from $14 to $15 for the first 18 feet, while the per-foot fee over 18 feet will increase from $1.20 to $1.29.

The North Ferry Company recently met with the Shelter Island Study Group on May 1 to discuss finances and operational constraints. Hunt said they intend to meet again every January about plans for operation.

Ferry operators who transport passengers or freight on water in Suffolk County must obtain a license and rate approval from the Suffolk County Legislature.