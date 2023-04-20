© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

A support group will help small businesses on Long Island's East End

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Travel Long Island Wine
Sally Hale
/
AP
Flowers for sale at Long Season Farms in Riverhead, New York, on the North Fork of Long Island.

A new support program from Long Island's Chamber of Commerce will help small businesses on the East End connect with economic development groups.

The Long Island Association will offer free six-month memberships to East End businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

Members will be able to attend networking events and panel discussions in East Hampton, Riverhead, Southampton, Southold and Shelter Island.

LIA officials say the goal is to expand their outreach in that area of Long Island, and attract more hospitality companies to join.

The deadline to sign up for the offer is August 31.

