A support group will help small businesses on Long Island's East End

A new support program from Long Island's Chamber of Commerce will help small businesses on the East End connect with economic development groups.

The Long Island Association will offer free six-month memberships to East End businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

Members will be able to attend networking events and panel discussions in East Hampton, Riverhead, Southampton, Southold and Shelter Island.

LIA officials say the goal is to expand their outreach in that area of Long Island, and attract more hospitality companies to join.

The deadline to sign up for the offer is August 31.