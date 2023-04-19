© 2023 WSHU
Hofstra University sues Nassau County over lack of transparency on a proposed casino

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Hofstra University is suing Nassau County over a lack of transparency surrounding a proposed casino near campus.

The university claims the county Planning Commission failed to give the public advanced notice about a March 3 public hearing on the proposal, in violation of New York’s Open Meetings Law.

The Las Vegas Sands Corporation announced earlier this year plans to build an entertainment destination, including a casino, in the Nassau Hub. The property is located in Uniondale just across the road from Hofstra’s main campus.

Open letters from the school’s Board of Trustees and Student Government Association called the location inappropriate, and a threat to student safety and mental health.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has previously said he would not approve any project without enough support from the local community.

