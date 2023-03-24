Law enforcement on Long Island adopt Blue Alert system for violence against police

Law enforcement on Long Island have implemented a Blue Alert system to help respond to violence against police officers.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the system would alert the public to help identify anyone suspected of killing or injuring a law enforcement officer.

“We don't want them to take any action,” Blakeman said. “We want them to call 911 if they get this alert and they see something and they know what's going on.”

The system is modeled after the Amber Alert for missing children and the Silver Alert for missing vulnerable adults.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation last December allowing law enforcement agencies to implement Blue Alert systems. Supporters of the legislation pointed to an FBI report highlighting an increase in violence against police officers in 2021, including an alarming jump in police murders.