Rally urges for federal action to protect whales near New York-New Jersey coast

A surge in whale deaths sparked a protest on World Whale Day. Environmental activists and residents gathered on Sunday at Point Pleasant beach in New Jersey to call on President Biden to launch an investigation into the whale deaths.

“When the whales started dying, they really sent a message to all of us. Whether it’s an alarm or an omen, however you want to look at it, a call for help, they’ve sent the message loud and strong,” said Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, a nonprofit organization working to reduce pollution in waterways.

Protesters said they were concerned about the role offshore wind farm projects along the coastline could possibly play in the rising number of whale deaths, although evidence to link the two is lacking. “The ocean has always had bipartisan protection and bipartisan support from our elected officials,” Zipf said.

A dead minke whale washed ashore in Far Rockaway, New York, increasing the number to 12 dead humpback and minke whales that have been discovered on coastlines in New York and New Jersey since Dec. 1.

The whale found in Far Rockaway is believed to have died from being hit by a boat, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association found evidence of broken bones and deep wounds that the whale sustained.

NOAA is investigating the cause of death for several whales, but other factors including, climate change, entanglement in fishing nets and vessel strikes, are the biggest threats for the species. Due to warmer water temperatures, whales are moving towards the shore in search of food, which puts them in closer contact with shipping vessels. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is one of the busiest shipping channels in the country.

“We need you to speak out, get involved, demand answers and work together to save our whales,” said naturalist and rally co-organizer Trisha DeVoe. Protesters followed up by chanting “Save our Whales” in response to DeVoe’s remarks.