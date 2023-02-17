Suffolk County can officially restore online services after cyberattack

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the county can restore online services after resolving a cyber attack that began in December 2021.

Since Sept. 8, 2022, all websites, servers and networks have been offline, but now the information technology network at the county clerk’s office is clean.

The county has experienced delays in payments and title searches since they closed real estate transactions.

Bellone said the efforts of the IT department have helped get the county back online “safely and securely.”

“Because of all these efforts, Suffolk County is once again connecting to the online environment starting today and that is a major step forward,” Bellone said.

Last Friday the county restored an online application for civil service tests.

Suffolk County clerk Vinny Puleo said that the restoration efforts allow the IT department to be transparent about internet protection.

“Going forward, we will do everything we can in the clerk’s office to cooperate and get things where they belong and keep the protection so that the whole county IT is protected from future attacks,” Puleo said.

Suffolk County has spent more than $5 million on a forensic investigation and to restore computer systems.