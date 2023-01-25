All aboard the first LIRR shuttles to Grand Central Madison

The first Long Island Rail Road train into Manhattan’s East Side ran Wednesday.

The $11 billion project was decades in the making. For now, shuttle trains run every 30 minutes between Jamaica and Grand Central.

“We have shattered records. We’ve made history. And for the lives of our commuters, we’ve made a difference,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul on the first train into Grand Central Madison from Jamaica.

The new terminal will allow commuters to purchase one ticket to travel between Connecticut, Westchester, and Long Island.

“This project brings Long Island closer to the heart of New York City,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. “Long Island and New York are getting closer thanks to this project. And that is great news for everybody who wants to see people come back to offices, back to theater, back to shopping, back to using the city the way they always did, getting the most out of this amazing region.”

Trains will run from 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.