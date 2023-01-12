Most immigration procedures will be more expensive, according to a proposal from USCIS

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, has proposed an increase in the fees for several of its immigration procedures, which could add $25 to $900 more depending on the type of procedure.

According to the statement on the agency's official website, the proposal to increase the cost of fees is due to several factors, including the need to "more fully recover its operating costs, restore and maintain timely processing of cases, and avoid future delays in processing cases.”

USCIS defended the proposal, saying it gets about 96% of its funding from immigration processing fees, not congressional appropriations. Fees, they said, have not risen since 2016, however the agency's operating costs have, making it unable to "recoup the full cost of the agency's operations."

Additionally, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS said far fewer people filed or completed immigration paperwork, reducing their income by 40%.

With the fee increases, USCIS said it could collect about $5.2 billion this fiscal year, compared to $3.28 billion without the fee increase.

The proposal will take effect after a 60-day public comment period passes. USCIS will finalize the fee schedule in response to such comments.

How much can immigration procedures increase in price according to the USCIS proposal?

These are some of the procedures that would increase according to the proposal. For a complete list click here