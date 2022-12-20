Construction begins on Long Island's Neuroscience Research Complex

Officials broke ground on the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Neuroscience Research Complex on Monday. The $57 million facility on Long Island is meant to further advancements in life sciences.

The complex will be housed on a seven-acre development, right on the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Research will focus on neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology and neuro-artificial intelligence.

In her announcement Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called Long Island a powerhouse for the life sciences industry. She also said the project will grow jobs and attract more businesses to the region.

The project is partially funded by a $30 million grant from Empire State Development. It’s part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2025.