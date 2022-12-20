© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Construction begins on Long Island's Neuroscience Research Complex

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
Medicare Alzheimer Brain Scans
Matt York/AP
/
AP
A doctor looks at PET brain scans.

Officials broke ground on the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Neuroscience Research Complex on Monday. The $57 million facility on Long Island is meant to further advancements in life sciences.

The complex will be housed on a seven-acre development, right on the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Research will focus on neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology and neuro-artificial intelligence.

In her announcement Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called Long Island a powerhouse for the life sciences industry. She also said the project will grow jobs and attract more businesses to the region.

The project is partially funded by a $30 million grant from Empire State Development. It’s part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Tags
Long Island News NeuroscienceSuffolk CountyNassau CountyKathy HochulCold Spring Harbor LaboratorySabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone