Electrifying new buildings, hundreds of bills in New York at risk of pocket veto in two weeks

Long Island climate activists rallied outside of Nassau County government buildings in Mineola on Tuesday in support of the All-Electric Buildings Act.

It would require new construction under seven stories to operate on electricity instead of fossil fuels, beginning in 2024. The law would apply to all new construction by 2027.

This comes as National Grid predicts heating oil prices for Long Island homeowners will exceed $6 a gallon.

"When you run the numbers, the data is clear: the All-Electric Building Act would save money for Long Island households," Snigdha Sinha, who authored a think-tank analysis, said in a statement.

The study found residents of new homes on Long Island could save over $1,000 annually on home heating costs, under the legislation.

"The reality is building new homes with all-electric heat pumps would save money on average for households across Suffolk and Nassau counties, and the largest savings would be in areas where many homes are still built with expensive propane heating systems, which lock homeowners into high energy costs for decades," Sinha said. "Building all-electric is a win-win for homeowners looking to save money and for everyone who cares about climate change."

Joseph Varon, a West Hempstead resident at the rally, said the law will not only save families money, but preserve the environment for future generations.

“My three-year-old grandson Noah, and one-year-old granddaughter Sophie, can not fight to halt climate change and global warming," Verrone said. "But, the All-Electric Building Act is a giant step in making New York a clean and safe state for them and countless others to grow up.”

The bill has 80 co-sponsors in the state Senate and Assembly. It is among of hundreds of bills awaiting a signature from Governor Kathy Hochul, which could face an automatic veto if unacted upon by the end of the year.

The governor's Climate Action Council endorsed the move away from fossil fuels in new buildings, while the bill was in its draft plan. If approved, it would make New York the first state with a plan to end the use of fossil fuels in new construction.