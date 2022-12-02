© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County employees' Social Security numbers exposed in hack

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
bellone_fbbellone_191204.jpg
Office of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
/
Facebook

Suffolk County will begin notifying nearly 26,000 county employees that their Social Security numbers may have been exposed in the cyberattack in September.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday that the hack affected employees enrolled in the county’s health plan. This comes after last week’s revelation that 470,000 people may have had their driver’s license information exposed.

The county did not say what other information, such as name and address, may have been linked to the potential theft of the Social Security numbers. Bellone downplayed the news as a regular occurrence in the modern world.

The county legislature is spooling up a special committee with subpoena power to investigate the cause of the hack and how to prevent it in the future.

Long Island News Suffolk CountycybercrimecybersecuritySteve BelloneCharles Lane
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
