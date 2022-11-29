© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

East Side Access won't be finished by 2022 as promised by MTA

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
mta_flickr_160425.jpg
Patrick Cashin
/
MTA

The long-awaited completion of the East Side Access project will not happen by the end of the year, as promised by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. 

The $11.1 billion project is meant to connect Long Island Rail Road trains to a new 700,000 square foot terminal at Grand Central Station.

MTA officials now say the remaining work should be done by February 2023. However, their goal of having at least some passenger trains running by the end of this year still remains.

East Side Access has been met with multiple delays since construction began 15 years ago. It was once projected to be completed by 2009.

The MTA said it will save 160,000 passengers 40 minutes a day in commuting time to Manhattan.

