Republican Garbarino reelected to represent New York's 2nd District

Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) is elected to a second term representing the 2nd District.

The race was a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Democrat Jackie Gordon, who is a veteran and educator for nearly 30 years.

Garbarino serves on the House Small Business and the House Homeland Security Committees. He has worked to support law enforcement, expand cybersecurity protections, and healthcare and housing for veterans. Prior to Congress, he served as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2013-20.