Cook report: Governor's race in New York shifts GOP, while Connecticut is likely Democratic

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 31, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
With a week to go until Election Day, the New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP while in Connecticut, the race has moved in favor of Democrats.

That’s according to the latest Cook Political Report, a Washington, D.C.-based independent non-partisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns.

In New York, the report finds that fears of rising crime have boosted Republican Lee Zeldin’s campaign for governor. But Democrats are still confident that incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul will hold on.

Some U.S. House races in New York are also closer than expected, according to the report.

But that’s not the trend in Connecticut. A three-way race for governor between incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, and independent Rob Hotaling has been moved to solidly Democratic.

That’s because public polls have repeatedly shown Lamont pulling away from Stefanowski, a GOP moderate who Democrats have tied to former President Donald Trump.

The polls do not reflect the independent candidate in the race.

