Long Island News

Southold Town police chief reinstated after suspension

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
Southold-police-tahoe.jpg
Town of Southold
/
Wikimedia Commons

The town of Southold has reinstated its police chief after serving a suspension without pay since the summer.

Chief Martin Flatley returned to the office this week and under the terms of the settlement, will retire in June 2024.

The suspension announced in August was the result of a two-year investigation by the town board into the police department’s alleged mishandling of complaints over a former sergeant’s retirement party.

It took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and residents complained that social distancing protocols were being ignored.

Findings of the investigation have not yet been released. Four other town employees may also face disciplinary action.

