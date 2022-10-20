Celebration of 50 years of composers performing on Long Island

The Long Island Composers Alliance celebrates their 50th anniversary of creating, promoting, presenting, recording, and preserving contemporary music on Long Island.

“We have been doing concerts all over Long Island, whether it may be libraries, parks or museums,” said Larry Dresner, president of the alliance.

“There’s modern, classical, chamber and contemporary music. There will be quintets, quartets, solos, and duos and we perform in a variety of styles,” he continued.

The group will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Bryant Library in Roslyn on Sunday, Oc. 23, at 2 p.m.

It will feature composers Margaret Collins, Laurence Dresner, Jay Anthony Gach, Adam Levin, Julie Mandel, George Cork Maul, Catherine Neville, Dana Richardson, and Edward Smaldone.

“One thing that is really unique about our concerts is that we have the composers introduce their work, talk about their creation and their performance,” Dresner said, “which is pretty unique because most classical composers you go to are from another generation, or another time period.”

This concert is their last performance of the year before the alliance gears up for performances in January 2023.

“We are in the process of putting together a CD of music by various composers that have been members of the composers alliance. Hopefully, it will be our best-seller,” Dresner said.