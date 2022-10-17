© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Sunrise Highway, Jericho Turnpike are Long Island's two deadliest roads

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published October 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Do not walk sign
D. Benjamin Miller
/
Wikimedia Commons

Long Island's Sunrise Highway and Jericho Turnpike have seen the highest numbers of fatal traffic accidents according to a Newsday report that analyzed five years of crash records.

62 people died in crashes on State Route 25, also known as Jericho Turnpike and Middle Country Road. 61 died on Route 27, also known as Sunrise Highway and Montauk Highway. Pedestrians and bicycle riders made up 41% of the deaths on Route 27.

Traffic safety advocates have been pushing state lawmakers to pass reforms that would require more distance between vehicles and bicycles on shared roads, and lower speed limits.

Other roads with high numbers of traffic deaths include State Route 25A, Suffolk County Route 80 and Hempstead Turnpike.

The Newsday report analyzed data from 2016 through 2020, and it did not include parkways or the Long Island Expressway.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio