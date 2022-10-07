Long Island Rail Road's Elmont-UBS Arena Station is open for game day transportation

Two-way service between Elmont and UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, is now running on the Long Island Rail Road.

It’s the railroad's first new station in 50 years.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said the new station will reduce traffic and increase accessibility.

“What does this mean?” Delgado said. “It means Nassau and Suffolk fans can take Long Island Rail Road mainline trains from Ronkonkoma to Huntington, and Hicksville and Mineola, directly from the Elmont station.”

The new station cost around $105 million. UBS’s developer contributed $97 million, and the state paid the rest.

The lieutenant governor said investing in public goods is critically important for the Hochul administration.

“This new station is expected to reduce the number of drivers and traffic congestion by providing a public transportation option and will enhance the quality of life for New Yorkers, revitalize local community and strengthen the overall economy of this region,” Delgado said.

The station is currently only open for game days and concerts, but will run year-round once Grand Central Madison opens later this year.