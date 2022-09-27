New York grants $10 million to Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state investments in Long Island’s economy on Tuesday, including $10 million in grant funding for a health medical research facility.

The grant awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, part of Northwell Health, comes from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund. The money will be used to construct new labs for infectious disease research.

Hochul said New York is leading the way in medical innovation.

“Why not Long Island? This is the place that’s going to be known across that nation for not just having the smartest people, but the greatest facilities," Hochul said. "And the businesses that blossom because of the brilliant people that are working in lab coats right here as we speak.”

Hochul spoke at the unveiling of the facility’s Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine in Manhasset, which was funded by another $30 million from the state. The facility will help develop new technology to diagnose patients using electronic readings of the nervous system.

Other investments for Long Island included in the state budget are over $60 million for addiction treatment services, over $150 million to repave state highways, and $500 million for offshore wind infrastructure.