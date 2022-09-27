© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York grants $10 million to Northwell's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
52387467257_0eee23667d_c.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul, joined by Northwell Health President Michael Dowling and Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, neurosurgeon and president of the Feinstein Institutes, tours the medical lab before announcing major investments in Long Island’s future.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state investments in Long Island’s economy on Tuesday, including $10 million in grant funding for a health medical research facility.

The grant awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, part of Northwell Health, comes from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund. The money will be used to construct new labs for infectious disease research.

Hochul said New York is leading the way in medical innovation.

“Why not Long Island? This is the place that’s going to be known across that nation for not just having the smartest people, but the greatest facilities," Hochul said. "And the businesses that blossom because of the brilliant people that are working in lab coats right here as we speak.”

Hochul spoke at the unveiling of the facility’s Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine in Manhasset, which was funded by another $30 million from the state. The facility will help develop new technology to diagnose patients using electronic readings of the nervous system.

Other investments for Long Island included in the state budget are over $60 million for addiction treatment services, over $150 million to repave state highways, and $500 million for offshore wind infrastructure.

Tags
Long Island News InvestmentsState FundingKathy HochulSabrina GaroneLong Island
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone