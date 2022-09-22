© 2022 WSHU
F-15 intercepts a private plane over Nassau County

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Greece Military Drill
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
/
AP
A U.S. F-15 fighter jet prepares for landing at the Andravida air base.

Nassau County residents were startled by loud noises Wednesday afternoon, when an F-15 fighter jet intercepted a private plane over Long Island’s South Shore.

The private plane, which left from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, was flying in restricted air space. Officials said the single-engine Cessna 172 failed to respond to any radio calls.

The flight restrictions were placed 20 miles surrounding New York City with President Biden in town for an address at a United Nations General Assembly.

The military aircraft that blocked the private plane was deployed by NORAD, a binational defense command of the U.S. and Canada.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

