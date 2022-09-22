F-15 intercepts a private plane over Nassau County

Nassau County residents were startled by loud noises Wednesday afternoon, when an F-15 fighter jet intercepted a private plane over Long Island’s South Shore.

The private plane, which left from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, was flying in restricted air space. Officials said the single-engine Cessna 172 failed to respond to any radio calls.

The flight restrictions were placed 20 miles surrounding New York City with President Biden in town for an address at a United Nations General Assembly.

The military aircraft that blocked the private plane was deployed by NORAD, a binational defense command of the U.S. and Canada.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.